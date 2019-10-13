|
PALERMO, Elizabeth Ann Passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the age of 60. Liz was born on September 8, 1959 in Dayton, Ohio. The daughter of Bob and Lois Payne, she was a 1977 graduate of Archbishop Alter High School. She received her AB in International Studies from Miami University and her Masters of International Management degree from the American Graduate School of International Management, known as Thunderbird. Liz had a successful 33-year career with Citigroup in the New York City Global Subsidiaries Group. She also served as a Managing Director. She was active in the Junior League of Montclair-Newark. She also volunteered her time as a financial advisor for a Montclair nursing home. Throughout her career, she enjoyed mentoring young business women and men until her retirement to Siesta Key, Florida. Liz is preceded in death by her father, Robert M. Payne, Jr. She leaves behind her mother, Lois Ann Payne, former husband, Vincent Joseph Palermo, daughter, Valerie Ann Mazars de Mazarin (James) and granddaughter, Josephine Amy. She is also survived by two sisters, Monica (Terry), Ann (Peter) and three nieces, Niki, Claudia, Caroline, and nephew, PJ. A celebration of Liz's life will be held at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd, Kettering, Ohio on Friday November 8, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio. It was Liz's wish that donations be made to Miami University John E. Dolibois Center (MUDEC) in Luxembourg. www.givetomiamioh.org
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019