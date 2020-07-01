Elizabeth Retterbush

RETTERBUSH (Putnam), Elizabeth Ann Age 92, of Dayton, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved spending time with her family. Elizabeth had volunteered at Aullwood Audubon Center & Farm, Dayton Public Schools, Precious Blood School and was active in the League of Women Voters. She is survived by her children, Karen (Michael) Tenore, of Springboro, Bryan (Cathy) Retterbush, of Pitsburg, Ann (Glenn) Patton, of MI, Kent (Perly) Retterbush, of MI; 9 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; sister, Lynn Kask, of CT; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Allen Retterbush; parents, Paul Lee and Elizabeth Ann (Hamilton) Putnam; and sisters, Mary Putnam and Judy Green. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in Piqua. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Aullwood Audubon Center & Farm. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 1, 2020.