RIEDER, Elizabeth Mae "Liz" Elizabeth Mae "Liz" Rieder, age 61 of Dayton, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Kettering Medical Center. She was born July 16, 1958, in DeRidder, Louisiana, the daughter of Paul and Carrol Rieder. She is preceded in death by her father, Paul Rieder. Liz is survived by her children, Matthew (Michelle) Powell, Sarah (Robert) Maddix; mother, Carrol Rieder; grandchildren, Brooklyn, Ethan, Jenna, Abby, Eva and Brody; siblings, Rick (Sue) Rieder, Allison (Maria) Rieder; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. Liz worked at Superior Dental for several years and was a member of Eastmont Baptist Church. She was loved by everyone she met. Her warm smile and laughter were contagious. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Newcomer North Chapel, (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 10:30 am, also at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association
or Eastmont Baptist Church, in Liz's memory. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com
to share a memory in the family guest book.