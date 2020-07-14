1/
Elizabeth RIEDER
1958 - 2020
RIEDER, Elizabeth Mae "Liz" Elizabeth Mae "Liz" Rieder, age 61 of Dayton, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Kettering Medical Center. She was born July 16, 1958, in DeRidder, Louisiana, the daughter of Paul and Carrol Rieder. She is preceded in death by her father, Paul Rieder. Liz is survived by her children, Matthew (Michelle) Powell, Sarah (Robert) Maddix; mother, Carrol Rieder; grandchildren, Brooklyn, Ethan, Jenna, Abby, Eva and Brody; siblings, Rick (Sue) Rieder, Allison (Maria) Rieder; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. Liz worked at Superior Dental for several years and was a member of Eastmont Baptist Church. She was loved by everyone she met. Her warm smile and laughter were contagious. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Newcomer North Chapel, (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 10:30 am, also at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association or Eastmont Baptist Church, in Liz's memory. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
JUL
18
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
