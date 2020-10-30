Elizabeth "Betty" Rosen-Drury age 93 of Cincinnati passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020. She was born May 27, 1927, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of the late William and Anna (nee Glutz) Beck. Mrs. Rosen-Drury was married to Robert Rosen who passed away in 1982 and was alsopreceded in death by hersecond husband, Adrian Drury who passed away in 2015. She was a member of the Princeton Pike Church of God and was a career nurse who worked at Good Samaritan Hospital andalso at various nursing homes. She enjoyed the senior adults at her church and was involved in the Red Hat Ladies Club. Mrs. Rosen-Drury was the beloved mother of Carolyn(Stephen) Montgomery, Nancy Rosen of Little Rock, Arkansas, and the late James Rosen; grandmother of Teresa (Timothy) Hopkins, Nicole (Nick) Brooks, and Jessica (Daniel) Kotur; great-grandmother of Jacob, Joel, and Jared Hopkins, andJordan Kotur. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and was also preceded in death by nine siblings. Private services will take place atin Fairfield, followed by private burial in Gate of HeavenCemetery. A celebration of Mrs. Rosen-Drury's life will take place in May, 2021, when more can gather appropriately.



