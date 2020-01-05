|
|
SCHNELL (Masemann), Elizabeth Evelyn Passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019. Born in Germantown, Ohio on October 16, 1925 to Dorothea and Johann Masemann, but grew up in Germany when her parents returned there when she was still a child. Married her beloved Wilhelm Schnell in 1947 and in 1949 they immigrated to Dayton to begin a new life after the war. Elizabeth was a shoemaker by trade and worked for Bee Gee Shoes/Elder Beerman for years. She loved her family and enjoyed sewing, most always for others. She is survived by her daughters Irene(Jim)Detamore; Ingrid(Rick)Holmes; Ronda(Eric)Woerner; 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; and her friend of sixty plus years, Herta Neuerer. Funeral service will be held 1:00PM Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. The family will receive friends from 11:00AM until time of service at the funeral home. Pastor Brian Nunnally officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Miami Valley, 46 N, Detroit St #B, Xenia, 45385 or Faith Lutheran Church, 3315 Martel Dr., Dayton 45420. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020