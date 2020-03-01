|
|
SIGLER, Elizabeth Ann Age 84, of Moraine, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 28, 2020. Elizabeth was born on April 10, 1935 in Hazard, KY to the late James & Willie (Spicer) Thorpe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of almost 70 years, Harold "Sonny" Sigler; sons, Gregory D. Sigler and Gary L. Sigler; sisters, Addie Strong, Betty "Aleta" Russell and Arpy Thorpe; brother, James Thorpe Jr.; and niece, Carolyn Sue James. Elizabeth is survived by her grandchildren, Chad Gregory (Brandy) Sigler, Travis Gerald (Tammy) Sigler and Jessica Ann Carter; seven great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren; nieces, Sharon (Paul Muncie) Brown and Joan (Ed) McNeese; and several specials friends including, Ora Allen, John & Lynn Carpenter, Sherry Quillen; as well as numerous extended family members. Elizabeth was a member of Miami Shores Baptist Church and Moraine Senior Citizens Center. She enjoyed many crafts like crocheting and ceramics. Elizabeth and Sonny loved square dancing and bowling together. Family will receive guests from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Miami Shore Baptist Church, Moraine. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00 pm also at the church on Tuesday and officiated by Pastor Doug Surber. Procession to the Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville for burial will conclude services for Elizabeth. Memorial contributions may be made to Miami Shores Baptist Church at 4000 Vance Rd., Moraine, OH 45439 or The Ohio . To send the family a special message of condolence, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 1, 2020