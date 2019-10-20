|
SMITH, Elizabeth P. "Bettie" Age 96, of Fairborn, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. She was born in McArthur, Ohio on April 1, 1923 to the late Ed and Mae Allen (nee Wyman). Our loving mother was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Harry E. Smith. Bettie is survived by her daughter, Melanie (Allen) Jackson; sons, Stephen (Nanci) Schrieber-Smith and Todd Smith; grandchildren, Mark (Sarah) Jackson, Matthew (Amber) Jackson, Timothy (Jill) Jackson, and Mason Malone; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Brandon, Evelyn, and soon to welcome, a great-granddaughter due in January; and a host of other family members and friends. Bettie was very involved in the Disciples of Christ Churches in Kettering, Akron, Camp Christian, and The State Church Office of Ohio where her deceased husband, Harry, served as minister. She did a lot of volunteer work with Christian Women's Fellowship (CWF) and a variety of charitable organizations. Bettie was proud of being a school teacher in a one-room school house in Southern Ohio. Services will be held privately by the family, who celebrate her long and wonderful life, as Bettie would always say, "Bless your bones!" www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 20, 2019