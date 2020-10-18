TIVNER, Elizabeth It is with profound sadness that the family of Elizabeth Tivner announce her peaceful passing on October 12th at the age of 91 years. She was born June 28, 1929, in Elyria, Ohio. She married the love of her life Clarence Tivner in July of 1945. Elizabeth's passion was her family, and her life was a living example of her love for them. She was an avid reader and cook with her Hungarian heritage as a great influence with the dishes she prepared. She loved gardening, crafting, and spending special times with her friends. She was an active member of her church, the Magyar United Church of Christ, Elyria. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and John Novak, 6 grandchildren and their spouses, Michelle and Enrique Martinez, Heather and Richard Fulwiler, Loralee and Michael Perkins, Russel Hunkley, Richard and Michelle Hunkley, Jennifer and James Shellingerber, 14 great-grandchildren Daniel, Gregory, Damian, Anthony, Sarah, Joshua, Baby Fulwiler, Rodney, Patricia, Cynthia, Kayla, Kenneth, Joshua, Kyle, 5 nieces and 1 nephew, and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Clarence Tivner, daughter Ninalee and son-in-law Russell Hunkley, parents Michael and Elizabeth Farkas, brothers Albert and Joe Farkas, sister Grace Paynter, grandchild Christopher Hunkley and great-grandchild baby Fulwiler. A Graveside Service will be held 1pm Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Oak Hill Bethel Cemetery, 312 Cambria Road, Oak Hill, Oh 45656, Oak Hill Bethel Cemetery. The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Hospice of Dayton
for their care and compassion.