1/
Elizabeth TIVNER
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TIVNER, Elizabeth It is with profound sadness that the family of Elizabeth Tivner announce her peaceful passing on October 12th at the age of 91 years. She was born June 28, 1929, in Elyria, Ohio. She married the love of her life Clarence Tivner in July of 1945. Elizabeth's passion was her family, and her life was a living example of her love for them. She was an avid reader and cook with her Hungarian heritage as a great influence with the dishes she prepared. She loved gardening, crafting, and spending special times with her friends. She was an active member of her church, the Magyar United Church of Christ, Elyria. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and John Novak, 6 grandchildren and their spouses, Michelle and Enrique Martinez, Heather and Richard Fulwiler, Loralee and Michael Perkins, Russel Hunkley, Richard and Michelle Hunkley, Jennifer and James Shellingerber, 14 great-grandchildren Daniel, Gregory, Damian, Anthony, Sarah, Joshua, Baby Fulwiler, Rodney, Patricia, Cynthia, Kayla, Kenneth, Joshua, Kyle, 5 nieces and 1 nephew, and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Clarence Tivner, daughter Ninalee and son-in-law Russell Hunkley, parents Michael and Elizabeth Farkas, brothers Albert and Joe Farkas, sister Grace Paynter, grandchild Christopher Hunkley and great-grandchild baby Fulwiler. A Graveside Service will be held 1pm Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Oak Hill Bethel Cemetery, 312 Cambria Road, Oak Hill, Oh 45656, Oak Hill Bethel Cemetery. The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Hospice of Dayton for their care and compassion. Arrangements entrusted with Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Oak Hill Bethel Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved