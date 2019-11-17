Home

Elizabeth TUCKER


1928 - 2019
Elizabeth TUCKER Obituary
TUCKER, Elizabeth L. "Betty" 91, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 in her home. She was born in Springfield on August 27, 1928 the daughter of Frank and Anna (Preller) Reibold. She worked in the accounting department at the Springfield News Sun for several years. She was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church in Trotwood. She is survived her husband of 64 years, William F. Tucker; a sister, Catherine Wirkner; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her three brothers, Robert, George and John Reibold and her sister, Mary Murphy. Private inurnment will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Springfield. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 17, 2019
