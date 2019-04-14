VERZI, Elizabeth Maria 57, of Urbana, passed away on Friday morning, April 12, 2019 at Kindred Hospital. She was born on October 4, 1961 in Bradford, England, the daughter of Richard Hall and Nora (Chambers) Hall. Elizabeth enjoyed the outdoors, canoeing, and vacationing in St. Augustine Beach with her husband. She was involved in many major construction projects, and was always proud of the completed projects she had been a part of. Elizabeth always loved being a part of her grandchildren's lives in any way that she could be. She is survived by her husband, Sal Verzi, who she shared the past 30 years with. Elizabeth is also survived by two daughters; Stephanie (Dustin) Harris and Maggie (Maurice) Cornell, five brothers; Gregory (Cathy) Hall, John (Donna) Hall, Richard (Joan) Hall, Anthony and Peter Hall, 5 grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by both of her parents. A memorial service in celebration of Elizabeth's life will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 4:00 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. Online expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.littletonandrue.com Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary