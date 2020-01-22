|
|
WESTENDORF, Elizabeth Ann "Betty" 84, of Wilmington, Ohio, passed away Jan. 18, 2020, in her home surrounded by loved ones. Born Jan. 20, 1935, in Dayton, Ohio, Betty lived nearly 85 years sharing love, laughter and warmth with everyone she knew. She was a proud graduate of St. Joseph School and a member of Emmanuel Catholic Church. Known for her artistic and creative spirit, she put her heart into everything she did, whether painting, sewing, cooking or baking Hungarian dishes passed down from her mother. She was a woman with many hobbies from knitting and crocheting to fishing and sailing and a supporter of the arts, subscribing to the Dayton Opera for years. Betty imparted so many wonderful, intangible gifts to her family and friends and taught us to appreciate the small, everyday joys. She was a rainbow in her family's lives, and now she can rest somewhere over the rainbow with her dear loved ones: the love of her life, Richard Bernard Westendorf, her mother, Elizabeth A. Weiland, father John F. Weiland, brother, John Weiland, and her sister, Barbara Pohl. She is survived by her siblings: Marguerite Tepe, Helen (Joe) Mott, Judy (Walter) Frederick, and Bill (Marcia) Weiland; four children: Diane (Tim) Buchanan, Laura (Randy) Fisher, Richard (Diana) Westendorf II and Michele (Joe) Poelking; nine grandchildren: Joel (Liz) Fisher, Erin Buchanan, Kiel Fisher, Lauren (Christian) Hardy, Alexis (Scott) Warrick, Jillian Botteicher, Auriel (Brian) Buchanan, Hannah (Andy) Garrett and Evan (Hannah Garrison) Westendorf; and seven great-grandchildren: Noelle, Mia, Peyton, Sawyer, Ruby, Rosemary and Ila. Friends and family may visit from 9:00am-10:00am at Emmanuel Catholic Church, 149 Franklin St., Dayton on Friday, January 23, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am. Betty will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care Cincinnati.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 22, 2020