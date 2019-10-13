|
YELTON, Elizabeth "Betty" 98, of Middletown passed away at 11:55 am Friday, October 11, 2019 at her residence. She was born February 1, 1921 in Cato, New York to the late Edward and Lucy (Durkee) Hopkins. She married Raymond Yelton and he preceded her in death on April 28, 1990. Survivors include two daughters, Noralie Brower of Piqua, Mary Jo Breeden of Cumming, Georgia; granddaughters, Shawna (Jim) Hite of Brentwood, Tennessee, Raena (John Scott) Sherrill of Nashville, Tennessee; four great-grandsons, Riley Butler, Max Butler, Peter Sherrill, Spencer Sherrill; a great great granddaughter, Coral Butler; three nephews, Fred Hubbard of Cato, New York, Paul (Memory) Hopkins of Florida, Ed (Patti) Hubbard of Cato, New York; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Hopkins of Cato, New York; and many extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Hopkins; sister, Sarah Hubbard; and her aunt, Helen Shaw, who adopted Betty following the death of her parents. Mrs. Yelton was a 1939 graduate of Middletown High School and a graduate of Miami Jacobs College in Dayton and attended Miami University. She was a permanent member of Sigma Phi Gamma International Sorority. She was an active member and elder of Blue Ball Presbyterian Church, a former member of the American Business Women's Association, and a volunteer for the Red Cross. Betty worked at Inland Container for 24 years, then went on to become one of the founders of Akers Packaging from which she retired as administrative manager in 1983. She and her late husband Ray spent many winters in Hillsboro Beach, Florida. A service to honor her life will begin at 2:00 pm Wednesday, October 16 at the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home with Reverend Edward McNulty officiating. Entombment will follow at the Woodside Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm until service time Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ball Presbyterian Church, 6901 Roosevelt Avenue, Franklin, Ohio 45005. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to share a memory or condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 13, 2019