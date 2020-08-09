1/
Elizabeth Zaidain
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ZAIDAIN, Elizabeth "Betty" Elizabeth "Betty" Zaidain, age 93, of Riverside, OH, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born February 28, 1927, in Dayton, Ohio, to Philip and Katherine (Haller) Walters. Betty and her husband, Philip were founding members of the Dayton Cystic Fibrosis Chapter, and were instrumental in establishing the Cystic Fibrosis Clinic at the Dayton Children's Medical Center. In her early career, Betty was an original staff member in the building of the Lexis/Nexis database for Mead Data Central. She was later employed at the Montgomery County Auditor's Office, from where she retired. Betty possessed a keen intellect and always sought out new ideas and knowledge. Despite the difficulty of caring for three medically handicapped children, with the loss of two, she always remained kind and loving, tirelessly and cheerfully giving of herself to anyone who needed her help. Betty was a unique and very special person. She was deeply loved and will be deeply missed. She is preceded in death by her husband, Philip; her daughter, Stephanie, and her son, Philip S. Zaidain. She is survived by her two daughters, Rebecca L. Parlette and Lisa (Jeffrey) Zaidain Hodge; grandsons, Philip Kaiser-Parlette and Philip Saslaw; granddaughters, Deborah Parlette Andrew, Laura Parlette and Ellen Zaidain Saslaw; great-grandchildren, Philip, Stephen, Alexis and Tess; and many other loving family and friends. A Private Graveside Service will be held for immediate family only. At a later date, when family and friends can gather safely, a Celebration of Life will be held. Donations may be made in her memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation-Greater Cincinnati/Dayton Chapter by visiting www.cff.org/cincinnati or the Cystic Fibrosis Center at Dayton Children's Medical Center at www.childrensdayton.org. "What we do for ourselves dies with us. What we do for others and the world remains and is immortal"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved