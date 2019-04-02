Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ella ANDREWS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ella ANDREWS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ella ANDREWS Obituary
ANDREWS, Ella Jane Age 91, widow of Richard Lee Andrews Sr. She passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, March 28, 2019. She was born on November 9th 1927 to the late Robert and Marie Turner of Dayton Ohio. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, her loving family and friends. She is survived by youngest son Thomas D. Andrews (Donna S.) and her grandson Michael Alan Andrews along with many nieces, nephews and close friends. Funeral arrangements, will be made at a later date, she will be buried with her two deceased sons James W. Andrews and Richard L Andrews Jr. at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.