ANDREWS, Ella Jane Age 91, widow of Richard Lee Andrews Sr. She passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, March 28, 2019. She was born on November 9th 1927 to the late Robert and Marie Turner of Dayton Ohio. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, her loving family and friends. She is survived by youngest son Thomas D. Andrews (Donna S.) and her grandson Michael Alan Andrews along with many nieces, nephews and close friends. Funeral arrangements, will be made at a later date, she will be buried with her two deceased sons James W. Andrews and Richard L Andrews Jr. at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 2, 2019