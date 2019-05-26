GAINES (nee Ray), Ella Mae "Ellie" Age 90, of Beavercreek, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. She was born on April 1, 1929, in Wilmington Ohio to the late Grace (Butterfield) Ray and Howard Everett Ray. She is survived by her loving husband, Lee, after 57 years of a very happy marriage; three wonderful children, son, Darrin Gaines (wife Kristin), daughter, Julie Back (husband Jeff), daughter, Patti Bridges (husband Marvin); six grandchildren, Evan and Emily Back, Allison and Parker Gaines, Anthony Marcum and Gena Way; four great-grandchildren, Breanah and Anthony Marcum, Jr., Desiree Marcum and Glen Way; two sisters-in-law, Marjorie Gaines and Winnie Ray. Ellie was preceded in death by brothers, Glen Ray and Ernest Ray. Ellie is also survived by many wonderful nieces and nephews. Ellie greatly enjoyed the time she spent with the children and grandchildren and the many activities in which they participated. Ellie had many friends and the special girlfriends with whom she spent many happy hours knitting at Books and Company and long time associates from the Dayton Knitting Guild. Ellie graduated in 1947 from Bath Exempted Village School, Fairborn, Ohio and graduated in 1985 from Sinclair Community College with an AAS. Ellie's employment included Delco Products, Cost Department from 1947-1953, First National Bank, Fairborn, Ohio 1953-1960 and Junior High School Treasurer in Kettering School System. Ellie enjoyed teaching knitting in various yarn shops and knitting groups and bookkeeping for her friend, Buck Meadows. Ellie was also a member of Patterson Park Church. Special thanks goes to the medical personnel at Miami Valley Hospital South Wound Center and the Kettering Home Care nurses and physical therapists, who cared for Ellie this past year. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road, with Pastor Joe Godwin of Patterson Park Church officiating. Interment will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ellie's favorite charities of St. Joseph's Indian School or . Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary