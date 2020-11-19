1/1
Ella GEYER
1931 - 2020
GEYER, Ella Mae

Age 89, of Wilmington, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, afternoon, November 17, 2020, at the Wilmington Nursing & Rehab Center in

Wilmington.

She was born April 2, 1931, in Cincinnati, Ohio, daughter of the late Ernest Voltaire & Sarah Ethel (Davis) Bostic.

Ella worked as a Meat Cutter for many different grocery stores in our area and was the first female meat cutter

allowed in the union. She was a foster mother to dozens of children in need in the Butler County, Ohio area.

Surviving are her sons- Mark Anthony (Linda) Zimov of Wilmington, OH, & Richard (Yayoko) Doliber of Uba, CA;

six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Ella was preceded in death by her loving husband, Louis F. Geyer, and brothers, Ernest, Bill, & Charles Bostic, and Curt & Jerry Burkhardt.

Funeral Services to celebrate Ella's life will be held at a later time. Interment will be in the Crown Hill Memorial Gardens Park, Cincinnati, Ohio beside her beloved husband. The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Contributions in Ella's memory to help needy children may be made to the Smile Train, 633 Third Avenue, 9th Floor, New York, NY 10017. To sign the online guest book, go to


edgingtonfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home
97 W Locust St
Wilmington, OH 45177
(937) 382-2146
