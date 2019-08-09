|
GODDARD (Scutowich), Ella Age 92, went to sleep in Jesus on August 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Martha (Schilberg) Scutowich; brother, Carl Scutowich; and son, Calvin Dan Goddard. Ella is survived by sons, John, William and Fred; daughter, Martha Cooper; 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 2 nieces Debbie Ellenberger and Carla Scutowich Bell; and one nephew, Richard Baich. Ella began her career as a Registered Nurse working in Maryland and California. She later moved to Dayton and dedicated over 44 years working for the Kettering Medical Center as a labor and delivery nurse. She was a lifelong member of SDA church and currently at Miamisburg SDA Church. Visitation will be held Monday, August 12, 2019 from 6 pm - 8 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel. Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 10 am at the Newcomers with Pastor Hal Ward officiating. Burial will follow in the Miami Valley Memory Gardens.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 9, 2019