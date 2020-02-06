|
LAFFERTY, Ella Rose 89, of Franklin, OH, departed this life on February 2, 2020 at Bickford Assisted Living. Ella Rose was born August 26, 1930 to Ephraim and Julie Bell (Owsley) Edwards in Estill, KY. She was a member of the Franklin Freewill Baptist Church and served as a Sunday school teacher of young children for several years. Ella Rose was an excellent cook and housekeeper and loved to quilt. She welcomed family and friends into her home with love and joy to see them. She had a great sense of humor and was a kind and caring person who touched all those who came in contact with her. They went away feeling her love and friendship. She was a devoted wife and mother to her husband, Raymond Lafferty, and three children. Ella Rose was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Raymond Lafferty; son Rodney Wayne Lafferty; a sister Evelyn Edwards; and brothers Melvin, Lloyd, and Bruce Edwards. Ella Rose is survived by one son, Kenneth (Pam) Lafferty; one daughter Barbara Ann (Richard) Owsley; sister Dottie Vanhoose; and brother Cecil (Margaret) Edwards. She is also survived by four grandsons, John Henry (Jamie) Lafferty, Danny (Aimee) Owsley, Zachary and Nicklas Lafferty; two granddaughters, Jennifer (Nate) Jorgenson and Julie (Chad Klehamer) Owsley. Julie, her loving caregiver, provided Ella Rose with much comfort and faithful support over the last few years of her life. She also leaves 6 great grandchildren, Camille and Baylor Lafferty, Raegan Owsley, Layne, Rory, and Vander Jorgensen, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins who shared her love. The family will receive friends and family from 11 am until 1 pm at Anderson Funeral Home in Franklin, OH on Saturday, February 8, 2020, with service immediately following at 1 pm. Burial will be in Springboro Cemetery in Springboro, OH. Donations can be made in honor of Ella Rose to Franklin Freewill Baptist Church, 6194 OH-123, Middletown, OH 45005, or Hospice of Middletown, 3909 Central Ave in Middletown, OH 45044.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 6, 2020