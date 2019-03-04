|
ROSE, Ella Age 76, of Franklin, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at Premier Estates of Middletown. She was born March 6, 1942 in Middletown, OH to Jesse Willard and Ora Myrtle (Davis) Lane. Ella worked in manufacturing for Hamilton Stands. She is survived by her children, Allan (Lora) Rose of Franklin, Tanya (Roger) Greene of Lebanon, David (Cindy) Rose of Franklin, Dan Rose of Franklin; 7 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia Smith; and a brother Mike Lane. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Leeroy Rose; and a brother, Nerle Lane. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 12:00-2:00 pm at Baker- Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave. Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00 with Pastor Delisa McIntosh officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 4, 2019