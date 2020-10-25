1/1
Ella STEVENSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STEVENSON, Ella Louise

Born December 29, 1943, in Fairmont, WV, to Clarence and Annie Bell Good. Passed away October 20, 2020, at the age 76. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband Frank

Stevenson, two daughters:

Colonel Terri L. Jones Bailey, Shelly A. Jones, one brother

Ollie Lee Lige, Jr., two sisters: Teresa E. Lige, and Pamela D. Lige, her step-children

Anthony Stevenson, Dorthea Everhart, Sherolyn Pinson (Rodney), grandmother of 14, and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. (MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING

REQUIRED). Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from 11 am until 12 pm at Faith Fellowship Ministries

International, 1915 S. Main St, Middletown, Ohio 45044,

Bishop David Green, Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel.


Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved