TURNER, Ella Mae Age 95 of Beavercreek, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at her home. She is preceded in death by her husband, Austin Turner, in 1982. She is also preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mary Bahns, two sisters: Onda Melampy and Joan Alexander, and a brother, Charles Bahns. She is survived by four children: Gary (Cynthia) Turner of Beavercreek, Kent (Suzanne) Turner of Beavercreek, Malinda (Michael) Poole of Cedarville, and Susan Turner of CO. Nine grandchildren also survive her: Jennifer, Pamela, Kristen, Evan, Jenna, Kalli, Austin, Hannah and Sophie, as do nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Ella Mae was a lifelong member of Mt. Zion Church in Beavercreek. Visitation will be held at the Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. from 5-8 PM on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the funeral home . Interment will be in Mt. Zion Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to or Mt. Zion Church. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary