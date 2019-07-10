Home

CONLEY (Sheridan), Ellabelle S. Passed away peacefully on June 6, 2019. Ellabelle was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Homer B. in 2008. She is survived by sister Mary Ruggerie (Fairfield) and brother David Sheridan (Blanchester); children Cindi (Rob) Fisher, Kelly, Tom (Susan) Conley, grandchildren Jessica Speer, Melanie McNamee, Darcy, Stacey, and Adam Moxon, Sarah, Lucas, and Ethan Conley; and 9 great-grandchildren. Ellabelle was a founding member of St. Helen Catholic Church and worked for many years as a Teacher's Aide at Southview School. The family would like to give special thanks to the Brookdale Kettering staff for their attentive care. Ellabelle was happiest with family and friends. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held at St. Helen Church in Riverside from 9:00am-10:00am with a Catholic mass to follow at 10:00am Friday, July 12, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Helen Church or the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine-Anatomical Gift Program.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 10, 2019
