O'CONNELL, Ellamae Morton Age 85, passed away September 1, 2019. Ellamae was born in Dayton on January 28, 1934 to Orin and Bessie (Leatherman) Morton. She graduated from Jefferson Township High School in 1951, then went on to be employed at WPAFB, Rikes, and Elder Beerman. Ellamae was an avid gardener and lover of nature. She was preceded in death by James W. O'Connell, son Michael, parents Orin and Bessie Morton, brothers James, John, William, Thomas, and Robert Morton. Ellamae is survived by sons Daniel (Kathy) and Robert O'Connell, daughter Kathleen Davies (Tom), five grandsons, a great-granddaughter, and many nieces and nephews. There will be private family gathering only. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019