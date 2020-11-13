1/1
Ellen BERGIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BERGIN, Ellen M.

82, of Springfield, passed away in her home on November 11, 2020. She was born November 1, 1938, in Springfield, the daughter of Chester and

Catherine (Tehan) Heafey. Ellen worked in the day care center at Mercy Medical Center for 15 years and was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Survivors include a stepson, James Bergin and a stepdaughter-in-law, Terri Bergin; six grandchildren, Anthony (Kristy) Malott, Corrine (Sean) Lefeld, Ashley Bergin, Alexis (James) O'Laughlin, Taylor (Micah) Moore and Brice Bergin. She was preceded in death by her husband, James in 2006, her parents and a stepson, Thomas Bergin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday in St. Bernard Catholic Church. Burial will be in Calvary

Cemetery. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 324-4973
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Conroy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved