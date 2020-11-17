1/
Ellen CASSON
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CASSON, Ellen M.

Age 91, of Franklin passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020. She was born in Illinois on August 3, 1929, the daughter of Turner E. and Lillie (Green) White, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Frank Casson and a sister, Patty White. A loving and caring mother and grandmother and dear friend who lived her life to help others, she will be deeply missed by all. Ellen is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Nathan and Sandy Casson; 3 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and 4 great- great-grandchildren. She was a member of the 1st Baptist Church of Franklin. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin with Pastor Clyde McCammack officiating together with Rodney Wheeler. Interment will follow in Woodhill Cemetery. The family will

receive visitors at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. The family wishes to

extend a very special Thank You to Mary Depew, her special friend and neighbor, the staff at Hospice of Butler and

Warren County and 4 North at Atrium Hospital along with Dr. Wourms for all the loving and compassionate care given to

Ellen. If desired, contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in memory of Ellen. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.anderson-fh.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
18
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
(937) 746-6455
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved