DECK, Ellen Brady Age 73, passed away March 23, 2019, after a courageous and hard-fought battle with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Ellen was born in Aurora, Illinois, to James O. and Jeanne Brady on August 29, 1945. Growing up as a "Navy brat," she had a unique childhood that included crossing the Atlantic twice on an ocean liner and traveling the world with her family. While in high school, her family moved to Darrtown, Ohio. She graduated from Talawanda High School in 1963 and went to cosmetology school to be a hairdresser. Ellen was a kind, giving, caring and strong woman who loved her husband, children and grandchildren above all else. She loved cooking and baking and was famous for her carrot and German chocolate cakes and her Christmas stollen, her grandmother's recipe that her mother taught her how to make. She was a talented artist who had a passion for painting folk art, landscapes and pictures of her grandchildren. She was a member of the Middletown Arts Center and enjoyed her painting classes and the great friends she made there. Ellen is survived by her dedicated husband of 45 years, Sterling Deck Jr., whom she loved with all her heart; her children Monica Menke-Watts, Sterling Randall Deck and Julia Deck-Russell; her grandchildren Seth Watts, Shane Watts, Jacob Russell and Riley Russell; her sister Margaret (Steve) Gunter and brothers James Brady and Michael (Ramona) Brady. Also mourning her loss are several nieces, nephews, family members and close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter "Baby Menke," who was stillborn. Ellen was a colon cancer survivor prior to being diagnosed with AML. She donated her body to the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine for research, in hopes that it will help others. A gathering of family and friends will be held at a future date to celebrate Ellen's life. In lieu of flowers, if you'd like to make a donation in Ellen's honor, please consider donating to to further research in helping to find a cure or new treatment options for people with acute myeloid leukemia and other blood cancers. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and other health care providers at the Blood Cancer Center at The Jewish Hospital Mercy Health in Kenwood. The staff is the best aroundcaring, supportive and simply amazing. Published in Journal-News on Mar. 29, 2019