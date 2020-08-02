1/1
ELLEN GROESCHEL
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELLEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GROESCHEL, Ellen Jean Ellen Jean Groeschel, 89 of Russell's Point, passed away July 27, 2020, at Green Hills community in West Liberty. Born on May 13, 1931, in Wabeno, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late George and Claire Kennedy. On June 5, 1953, she married the late John H. Groeschel. She was also preceded in death by three sons, James, Anthony, and Calvin; along with three daughters, Diane, Debra, and Teresa. She is survived by a son, John B. (Susan) Groeschel of Springfield; and a daughter, Caroline D. (Ron) Roebuck of Belle Center; 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Graveside services will begin 1:30 pm on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, for Ellen and her son, Calvin in Huntsville Cemetery, Pastor Bryan Meadows will officiate. Condolences may be shared at www.bayliffandson.com Arrangements by Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Huntsville Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
4196454501
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bayliff & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved