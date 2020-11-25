1/1
Ellen HADDIX
1942 - 2020
HADDIX, Ellen M.

Ellen M. Haddix, 78, of Middletown, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Atrium Medical Center. She was born in Middletown on January 3, 1942, to parents, Earl and Mary (Ryan) Smith. Ellen had worked at West Side Federal Bank and then worked as a teller at the Sorg/Bay West Credit Union, retiring in 2005 after 20 years with the company. She was a member of Oasis Church. Ellen enjoyed spending time with her family and grandsons. Ellen is survived by her beloved

husband of 59 years, Robert Haddix; two daughters, Shelley (John) Greenfield & Kristi (Rick) Brooks; grandchildren, Jamie & Jacob Brooks; and great-grandson, Devon Greenfield; as well as many other loved ones and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Barbara Elliot; brother,

Kenneth Laippley; and grandson, Justin Greenfield. Funeral Service will be Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown. Visitation will be prior to the service from 12:00 - 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of donor's choice. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

Published in Journal-News on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
NOV
28
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
