Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
HAGERMAN, Ellen R. A follower of Jesus Christ, went home to be with her Lord February 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 17, 1933 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Ellen married Don Hagerman January 29, 1949 and they were married for 63 years until Don's death in 2012. Ellen's parents were Lou and Minnie (Boyd) Schreier. She was always a caregiver having worked at Mercy Hospital as a young person also at Bethesda with troubled youth, handicapped, etc She was employed at F. F. Mueller Center for 11 years retiring in 1990. She loved and enjoyed her family. Survivors include her children; Steven Michael Hagerman and wife Ruth and Vicki Louise Rayburn and husband James, 7 grandchildren; Jared, Julia, Luke, Kate, Annie, Amy and Nick, 11 great grandchildren; Nolan, Eli, Everett, Ty, Dean, Crosby, Bethany, Gabe, Layla, Kausar and Skylar, a foster mom to three; Steven, Keith and Tony who were loved dearly, brothers; Frank Joseph Schreier and wife Cindy and David Louis Schreier and wife Sandra, many nieces and nephews, and she was blessed with 3 lifelong friends and soul mates; Sandy, Di Di and Barb. Ellen was preceded in death by her husband; Don, a grandson; John and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Friday in the Hillside Avenue Church of God with Pastor Larry Cook officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00AM until the time of the services. Everyone attending is asked to please wear bright colors as this is a celebration of life service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio Hospice in Ellen's memory. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 21, 2019
