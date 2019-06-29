MAYER, Ellen Ruth Age 72 of Troy, OH passed on Wed., June 19, 2019. Ellen was born on June 18, 1947 in Dayton, OH, to Irving & Jane (Basch) Mayer of Fairborn. She is survived by her sister, Ann Schunior of MA and several cousins. Ellen graduated from Fairborn High School, attended Parsons College (IA) & Sinclair Comm. College with an Associates in Social Work. She worked for Miami and Montgomery County Mental Health Depts., Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Miami County, Miami County Juvenile Probation and the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Affordable health care was her passion. She loved to volunteer at the front desk at Health Partners Free Clinic and at her death created The Ellen Mayer Charitable Fund. It will be used to launch an endowment for Health Partners Free Clinic. Ellen is greatly missed by MANY lifelong friends. Celebration of Life at The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center later this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Ellen Mayer Charitable Fund, c/o The Dayton Foundation at 40 N Main St, Suite 500, Dayton, OH 45423. Published in Dayton Daily News from June 29 to June 30, 2019