|
|
McSHERRY, Ellen 81, of Greenwood, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on January 22, 2020. Ellen was born in Waunakee, Wisconsin on June 1, 1938 to the late Anton and Theresa (Ripp) Kalscheur. On September 29, 1962 Ellen was united in marriage to the late Patrick M. McSherry. Ellen worked for Sears for many years in the Accounting Department. A devout Catholic, Ellen was a member of St. Barnabas Catholic Church after moving to Greenwood in April of 2018. Previously, Ellen was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church in Dayton, Ohio. Ellen enjoyed walking, travelling with her husband, gardening, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Along with her parents and spouse, Ellen is preceded in death by her siblings, John Kalscheur, Leo Kalscheur, Marcy Greiber, Julie Brunner, and Liz Helman. Survivors include her children, Michael A. (Kimberly) McSherry, Pam (Steve) Sandler, and Jeffrey P. McSherry; grandchildren, Lindsey (Alex) Anderson, Katie Sandler, Patrick Sandler, Bram, Caroline, Sean, Fiona, Luke, Kelsey, and Sabrina McSherry; siblings, Ken (Sally) Kalscheur, Dave (Marsha) Kalscheur, Anita Marquart, and Beverly (Niles) Munson; sister-in-law, Dinah Kalscheur; brothers-in-law, Chuck Greiber, Ken Brunner, and Bob Helman; a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, from 10:30 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. at St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 8300 Rahke Road, Indianapolis. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated following the visitation at 11:00 A.M. on Friday at the church. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Indianapolis. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American ; envelopes will be provided at the church on Friday. Final care and funeral arrangements are entrusted to the O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 South East Street, Indianapolis. Please visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to leave an online condolence for the McSherry family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 25, 2020