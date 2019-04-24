Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Ellen MILLER

Ellen MILLER Obituary
MILLER (nee Weaver), Ellen Joann Passed away peacefully Saturday, April 20, 2019 at age 88. The embodiment of unconditional kindness and charity, she found her greatest joys in being an amazing Grandma and "GG" to her surviving five grand- and seventeen great-grandchildren. She also never missed a chance to go to a baseball game and loved to work the daily crossword. Preceded in death by her husband Ralph, son Dale, sister Ida, and brothers Butch and Donald. Also survived by her sister Alice. Joann had a heart of gold and will be fondly remembered for the loving and outspoken way she lived life. Visitation Friday, April 26 at Jones, Kenney and Zechman Funeral Home, 1002 East High Street, Springfield OH 45505 from 11 A.M. until her funeral service at 12 P.M. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 24, 2019
