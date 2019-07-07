MOORE, Ellen 75 of Mechanicsburg, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 1, 2019 in her home. She was born February 1, 1944 in Suffock County, New York the daughter of Ray and Edna (Carey) Hatcher. Ellen was a graduate of Graham High School, started with Grimes/ Honeywell in 1962 and retired after 40+ years of service. Ellen was an extremely intelligent woman, as she was an avid reader. She especially enjoyed reading the Zane Grey Series and Local Historical novels such as those written by Allen Eckert. In her younger years, she had a passion for horses. She trained and showed registered Morgan horses. She enjoyed volunteer work with the Champaign County Fair, along with sewing, crocheting and gardening. She was known to be a wonderful grandma and loved spending time with her granddaughters. Ellen is survived by her son, David (Lora) Moore; granddaughters, Michelle, Kennedy, Cameron, and Emma; stepsons Terry Moore and Timothy Moore; sisters, Lori Hatcher and Dawn Pettis; brothers, David Hatcher and Roger Hatcher; nephew Scott and niece Sarah Parker. She was preceded in death by her parents and beloved brother, Steven Hatcher. A special thanks to Ellen's caregiver Kellie Taylor, special friend Marilyn Scheiderer; Hospice of Miami Valley and Catholic Social Services. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6:00 7:00 PM on Thursday, July 11, 2019 in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg. A Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 PM with Pastor Lisa Atchison officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley. 922 West Riverview Avenue, Dayton, OH, 45402. Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com Published in Springfield News Sun on July 7, 2019