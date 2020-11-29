OAKES, Ellen M.
Age 96, passed away on Friday November 27, 2020, at Oak Creek Terrace. She was born on March 4, 1924, in Matewan, WV, to Joseph and
Sophia (Chesler) Morrell. On September 7, 1951, she married Winston Horatio Oakes, and he died on October 31, 2016. She is also preceded in death by her parents, and her siblings: Venchie Morrell, Lida Wilson, Mattie Morrell, Frank Morrell, Joseph Morrell and Mack Morrell. She is survived by her Nephew Stuart Morrell of Waverly, Ohio, and her very good friend Ginny Stewart of Dayton. Ellen retired from the City of Dayton as a Payroll Clerk. A special thanks to the nurses and staff at Oak Creek Terrace for their tender and loving care of Ellen. She will be entombed next to her husband at Davids Mausoleum after a short service on Monday November 30, 2020, at 1:00pm. Hospice Chaplain Steve Wetterhan will officiate. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneral home.com
.