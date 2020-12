Ellen was born July 8th, 1950, in New York City, New York.. She died Dec 1st, 2020, in Springfield, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Philips; her parentsClifford and Arlene (Simonton) Franks; and her brother John Franks. She is survived by her daughter Tammy (Douglas) Hass of Springfield; 4 grandkids Amber M. Wolfe of Troy, Mindy S. Frost (fiancée Ted Harper) of Springfield, Samantha (Shawn) Strunk and John Hass of Miamisburg; 13 great-grandkids; 1 great-great-grandson; 3 brothers Clifford (Frances) Franks Raymond (Linda) Franks and Richard (Kathy) Franks; and 2 sisters Arlene (Ken) Harrell, and Lori Franks. She loved Betty Book, playing bingo, Christmas and spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com