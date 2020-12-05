1/1
Ellen PHILLIPS
PHILLIPS, Ellen

Ellen was born July 8th, 1950, in New York City, New York.. She died Dec 1st, 2020, in Springfield, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Philips; her parents

Clifford and Arlene (Simonton) Franks; and her brother John Franks. She is survived by her daughter Tammy (Douglas) Hass of Springfield; 4 grandkids Amber M. Wolfe of Troy, Mindy S. Frost (fiancée Ted Harper) of Springfield, Samantha (Shawn) Strunk and John Hass of Miamisburg; 13 great-grandkids; 1 great-great-grandson; 3 brothers Clifford (Frances) Franks Raymond (Linda) Franks and Richard (Kathy) Franks; and 2 sisters Arlene (Ken) Harrell, and Lori Franks. She loved Betty Book, playing bingo, Christmas and spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.





Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
