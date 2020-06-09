ROSENTHAL, Ellen W. 77, of Dayton, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Born in Birmingham, AL, Ellen attended Indiana University, where she met her future husband, Ned. After graduating from Alabama, they married in 1964, and settled in Dayton. Years later, she received a bachelor's degree and began an extraordinary nursing career, stretching 25+ years, and numerous awards, including Cameos of Caring from Hospice of Dayton. She is survived by her husband, Ned; their children, Charlene (Greg) Sluterbeck of Clayton, OH, and Jon (Jenifer) Rosenthal of Jupiter, FL; grandchildren, Brandon and Nick (Megan) Sluterbeck, Josie and Sam Kanarek, and great grandchild Hudson Sluterbeck. Her ashes are being scattered in Sandestin, FL., where she and Ned had many good times. Contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton or Temple Israel. Glickler Funeral Home handling arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 9, 2020.