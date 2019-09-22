Home

ROSS, Ellen Widow of Mel, passed away last month in Barcelona at 94. A native Ohioan, she retired to the Tampa area and began visiting Spain in 2014. Known for her kind heart, understated wit, and skill with cryptograms, she loved animals, travel, and ice cream. With age, she grew ever more elegant, and in her last years was a recognized figure, sitting on a Barcelona balcony overlooking a busy square, wearing a wide-brimmed hat and dazzling passersby with her smile and gentle wave. She's survived by Melissa, Leslie, and Flynn.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 22, 2019
