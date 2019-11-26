|
SIEGLE, Ellen On November 20, 2019 at 9:36 PM, Ellen R. Siegle left this world surrounded by loved ones. At 81 years young, Ellen is survived by her daughters, Deborah Lee and Pamela Kirtley, along with 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Rd. Ross, Ohio on November 30, 2019 from 1 PM until the time of the funeral service at 2 PM. Burial will follow in Venice Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that you make donations to a local animal .
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 26, 2019