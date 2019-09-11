Home

Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
Ellen TRINKA


1925 - 2019
Ellen TRINKA Obituary
TRINKA, Ellen N. Age 94 of Fairfield passed away on Monday September 9, 2019. She was born on August 13, 1925 in Hamilton the daughter of David and Allie (nee Carpenter) Franklin. She was married to Ciprian T. Trinka and he preceded her in death in 2004. Ellen was also preceded in death by her grandmother who raised her Anna Adams. She leaved behind four children David Trinka, Stephen (Heidibeth) Trinka, Carol (Steve) Skolas, and Paul Trinka; five grandchildren Elizabeth Trinka, Nancy Trinka, Rebecca Burkett, Hannah Beddow, and Holden Ulrich; and twelve great grandchildren. She also leaves behind many other close family and friends. Visitation will be on Friday September 13, 2019 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 5:00PM- 8:00PM. The funeral will be on Saturday September 14, 2019 at the funeral home at 10:00AM with Rev. Jacob Flannery officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 11, 2019
