WEAVER, Ellen Z. Age 78 of Trotwood, passed away June 23, 2019 in Morgan Town, WV. She was born on May 29, 1941 in Rugby, TN to the late Luther Sr. and Reba Brown. In addition to her parents, Ellen was preceded in death by her son, Gene Fugate and her sister, Dessie Grigsby. She is survived by her children, Tonya Ledbetter, Crystal Bechtel and Albert Weaver Jr.; 9 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, Chester Brown and Luther Brown Jr.; sister, Patricia Large; husband, Albert Weaver Sr. and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Ellen enjoyed playing golf, loved watching the hummingbirds at her feeder and most of all had a deep passion for spending time with her family. The family will receive friends from 5-8 PM on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd. where a funeral service will begin at 10 AM on Saturday, June 29. Interment will follow the service at Bearcreek Cemetery, Dayton.