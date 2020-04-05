|
|
HAER-PRIZLER, Ellene Ruth Age 84, of Oakwood, passed away peacefully at home March 21, 2020. Ellene was born November 16, 1935 in Dayton, OH to the late Carl and Juanita (Watson) Douglas. Ellene graduated from Northridge School and she went on to start Haer Construction with her first husband, Donald After his passing, Ellene presided over the company for 13 years until her retirement. She was a tireless worker from a young age and long after retirement. Ellene was very active and could often be found playing tennis at Virginia Hollinger Memorial Tennis Club where she served on advisory board. She was also a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church for over 20 years, serving in many capacities including managing the note writers and working as a greeter. Ellene had a heart for animals taking in and caring for many stray dogs, and her beloved dog Ashley was known as the "talking Schnauzer" who would say "I want my Momma." Ellene always prioritized her family, who will remember her as loving, caring, mothering, cheerful, wonderful, kind and intelligent, and having the absolute highest integrity. She is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, Don Prizler; children Cole (Veronica Hallden) and Brooke (Brady) Pees; grandchildren Tristan, Matilda, Austin, and Megan; and sisters Barbara (Jay) Phipps and Nancy (Paul) Fayard; nieces April King and Allyson Sonntag, and nephew Doug Phipps. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com. In lieu of flowers please make donations to (937) 256-4490, who provided great comfort to Ellene and her family. Services and a celebration of Ellene s life will be announced once the Coronavirus pandemic has subsided.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 5, 2020