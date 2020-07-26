1/
Ellis JOHNSON
1948 - 2020
JOHNSON, Ellis Randal "Randy" Age 72, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at his residence. He was born June 20, 1948, in Middletown, and lived here all his life. Randy was a machinist at AK Steel for 39 years retiring in 2005. He was a member of the Monroe Masonic Lodge #244; the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton; Past President of Doty House; member of the Society of Handicapped Citizens in Carlisle; and a volunteer for Special Olympics with his daughter, Amanda. Preceding him in death were his parents, Ellis and Nellie (Randal) Johnson; and one brother, Raymond Johnson of Texas. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mary Johnson; one daughter, Amanda Johnson; three brothers, Herbert Johnson of Indianapolis, Indiana, Jerry Johnson of Centerville, Ohio and David (Anita) Johnson of Gratis, Ohio; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Private services including Masonic Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 3229 Burnet Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45229. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

Published in Journal-News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
210 S Main St
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 422-4545
