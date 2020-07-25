WINBORN, Rev. Ellis E. Born April 8, 1934, in Athens, Alabama, to Robert and Mary Winborn. He passed away July 21, 2020, at the age of 86. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; one brother, Robert Winborn, Jr.; three sisters, Alice Allen, Mae Shafeek, and Margie Davis; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Monday, July 27, 2020, from 10am until 11am with a private family service beginning at 12:30pm at Mount Zion MBC, 1000 Yankee Rd, Middletown, Ohio 45044, Rev. Leon Wilkinson, Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com
