Elma RUCKER

Elma RUCKER In Memoriam
RUCKER (Barnes), Elma Jean Age 80 passed April 29, 2019. Raised in Chicago, IL until adulthood. Resided in Dayton for 56 years. A 33 year retiree of DESC, retired teacher and foster mother for 10 years. Preceded in death by husband Robert L. Rucker. Survived by daughters: Yolanda "Renee" Williams, Rosalind Barnes (Jeff), LaDonna Barnes-Lark (Alto Jr.); 9 grandchildren: Ebony, Jeffrey, Jeffrey "Joc", Kevin, Rhine, Taylor, Kyle, Alexis, Andrew; 9 great grandchildren; other relatives & friends. Memorial Service 11AM Thursday, May 9th at Omega Baptist Church, 1821 Emerson Ave. Visitation 10-11AM. Inurnment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 5, 2019
