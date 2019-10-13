|
WILSON, Elma June Age 88, of Dayton, Ohio passed away peacefully on Friday, October 11th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her sweetheart and loving husband of 64 years, Roy E. aka (Stubby), father and mother Edward H. and Edith Jackson, sister, Wilma Kumm, brothers, Hubert, Neil, and Stanley Jackson; brother in law, Robert Wilson and sister in law, Katie Jackson, Margaret Wilson and her cousin Frances Block. She is survived by daughters, Deborah Kay Quedeweit (Duane) of Dayton, Ohio and Kimberly Wilson (Bobby) of Florence, Ky., along with nieces, nephews and many friends. She was a full time dedicated homemaker, home room mom, active in the PTA, Brownie leader spilling over into Girl Scout leader, and any and all activities involving Debb and Kim and all the while, remaining at Roy's side in his many interests. In 1965 due to her leadership ability, she was 1 of 2 Girl Scout leaders in Ohio invited to "Camp Macy" in New York for a week. 1966 brought a new challenge. She and Roy started building the garage at Lake Cumberland. Chief cook, dishwasher, brick hauler; you name it and she was there. Repeat a year later in building their home. After retiring from Marriott, she became involved in preparing and serving food to the homeless and Recovery International was another one of her passions. Fall was her favorite time of the year. She once told the girls that although things would die for a few months; Spring would always come. She no longer has to wait for her Spring. Once again, Stubby and June are holding hands in the Spring of their eternal life. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 15th, from 4-7 pm at Tobias Funeral Home-Far Hills Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 16th at 10 am also at the Funeral home. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019