BACK, Elmer Ray Age 87, of Trotwood, passed away July 7, 2020, at Friendship Village. Elmer was born November 17, 1932, in Jackson, Kentucky, to the late William Edgar & Myrtle Lula (Nickell) Back. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Peggy Lou (King) Back in 2012; sons, William Edgar "Will" Back & Steven Ray "Steve" Back, Sr. Elmer was a member of Mystic Lodge # 405 F & AM, the Grand chapter of Royal Arch Masons, he was a Kentucky Colonel, a member of the VFW, and he was a 32 degree member of A.A.S.R. Northern Masonic Jurisdiction, USA. Elmer is survived by his daughter-in-law, Maria Back; three grandchildren, Steven Back, Nicholas Back & Elizabeth Back; and by one great-grandchild, Carter Back. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Monday, July 13 (tomorrow), at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store