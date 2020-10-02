1/1
Elmer HARBRON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elmer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HARBRON, Elmer William Elmer William Harbron, 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, with his family at his side. Elmer was born December 9, 1928, in Hamilton, Ohio, to William Powell Harbron and Emma Louise Von der Haar, and married Doris Mae Bohlander on April 30, 1955, who preceded him in death earlier this year on June 3, 2020. After graduating from Hamilton Catholic High, Elmer served as a Corporal in the Air Force National Guard Reserves. He later worked at Baldwin-Lima, and Bendix corporations in Hamilton, and enjoyed a lifelong career in sales, where he prospered due to the personal interest he took in his customers. Elmer was a lifelong learner and pursued many interests, including model plane building, biking, cartooning, WWII history, and volunteering for the Civil Air Patrol. He was a particularly talented photographer and earned many awards across southeastern Ohio. He and Doris enjoyed trips to Venezuela, Hawaii, California, several western states, and the east coast. He especially loved the Florida beaches. Elmer's greatest joy was his family. Leisurely walks in the woods with his children, family picnics, and Sunday drives were simple pleasures. Later in life he adored spending time with his granddaughters. Elmer is survived by daughters, Judy Moyer (Charlie Satterwhite, partner) and Suellen Albert (Steve); son, David; and three beloved granddaughters, Victoria Albert, Hannah Albert, and Holly Moyer. Please visit and share memories with the family at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home at 2 pm on Saturday, October 3, 2020, followed by a Memorial Service at 3 pm with the Reverend Mark Finfrock presiding. Donations to the wonderful Hospice of Cincinnati would be graciously appreciated. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home
240 Ross Ave
Hamilton, OH 45013
5138949919
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved