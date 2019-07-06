HARRISON, Elmer Age 85, of Hamilton, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, peacefully at home. He was born on September 9, 1933 in Jackson County, Kentucky to the late Stanley Riley and Sarah Jane {Glenn} Harrison. Elmer proudly served in the United States Army as a tank driver. He married Katherine Richardson on July 18, 1953. Elmer worked as a Chemical Engineer for the City of Hamilton for many years, before retiring. He had a love for NASCAR, Kentucky basketball, pitching horseshoes, shooting pool, his German Shepherds, and his family. Elmer is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Katherine; children Esther "Lynne" (Greg) Halcomb, Ella "Bernice" (Tim) Thomas; grandchildren Sarah, Aaron, Matthew, Wendy, and Brian; several great grandchildren; and sister Nina Fessel. He was preceded in death by his brother James and two sisters Estie Baumgardner and Mildred Barger. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 12pm until 2pm at the Rose Hill Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 2pm on Monday at the funeral home. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. The family suggests memorial contributions be made in Elmer's name to the Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Rd, Hamilton, OH 45011. Condolences for the family may be left at www.rosehillfunerals.com Published in Journal-News on July 6, 2019