JOHNSON, Elmer Age 89, of Dayton, passed away on January 1, 2020. He was born on April 29, 1930 in Little Rock Arkansas to Fred and Gertrude Johnson. Elmer spent his childhood in Muskegon Michigan and at the age of 17 enlisted in the Air Force and enjoyed a 27 year career; during that time he traveled the world and was stationed in St. Louis Missouri, Niagara Falls New York, Puerto Rico, Patrick Air Force Base in Florida and at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton Ohio, where he resided for 60 years. While in the Air Force Elmer made significant contributions to military computer development and obtained a bachelor's degree from Wright State University. It was while stationed in St. Louis that he met Clara Louise Morris; they were married on February 3, 1951 and celebrated 50 years of marriage. Throughout his lifetime Elmer was a fierce advocate of civil rights and African American history and loved sharing his knowledge and extensive book collection. He was also an avid bowler, scoring several 300 perfect games. Elmer was one of the founding members of American Legion Post 776 in Dayton Ohio where he could be often found spinning records as he shared his love for blues and jazz. He is preceded in death by his father Fred Johnson, his mother Gertrude Malone, wife Clara Louise Johnson, daughter Janice Johnson, brothers Walter and James Malone, and sisters Emma Jean Jordan and Frankie Malone. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by his daughters; Phyllis Self, Ashaki Zawadi, Aisha Zawadi, Reina Barnett- Holliday, Ivy Chevers and Anita Lambert, brother McCoy Malone and sister Bliss Ann Hunter and a multitude of grandchildren, great grandchildren along with nieces and nephews who will proudly carry on his legacy of education and thirst for knowledge. Elmer lived his life to the fullest and his memory will be joyfully celebrated 11 a.m. Thursday, January 9th, 2020 at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. Inurnment Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request that contributions be made in Elmer's memory to the Miami Valley/Dayton , 31 W. Whipp Road, Dayton, Ohio 45459 or at the Ohio . Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020