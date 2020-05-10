|
MARRIOTT, Elmer D. Age 85 of West Carrollton passed away peacefully May 6, 2020 at Ohio's . Elmer who was an engineer, retired from Giddings and Lewis. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years Barbara and his in-laws Theodore and Lillian Thomas. He is survived by his son Steven (Karyn) Marriott, daughters Cheryl (Jim) Krapf, and Lisa Marriott. Six grandchildren; Jeremiah Marriott, Sarah (Phil) Gargiulo, Michael Krapf, Sarah (Andy) Rhoades, Michael (Elizabeth) Adams, ll, and Joshua (Cassandra) Adams, 14 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.The family would like to express their thanks for the wonderful and compassionate care Elmer received at Ohio's . Memorial contributions may be made in Elmer's memory to Ohio's . There will be a private memorial services at a later date to be determined. Arrangements Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2020